Rachel Bonnetta To Headline & EP Semi-Autobiographical Comedy In Works At TBS

EXCLUSIVE: TBS is developing a comedy series starring and executive produced by Fox Sports anchor Rachel Bonnetta. Loosely-based on Bonnetta’s real life in the sports broadcasting world, the untitled comedy is co-created, written and executive produced by Betsy Thomas in her return to TBS where she created and executive produced the Turner network’s hit comedy series My Boys.

Thomas will serve as showrunner and will direct the potential pilot. She and Bonnetta executive produce alongside Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Home Economics) via their Lionsgate-based Tannenbaum Co. and Adam Griffin (Carol’s Second Act). TBS is producing with Lionsgate Television.

Originally from Canada, Bonnetta is a host on Fox Sports 1’s daily show Fox Bet Live and co-hosts Crooked Media’s sports podcast Hall of Shame. Before she joined Fox Sports, Bonnetta was an on-air host for Major League Soccer daily shows MLS Now and Off Topic with Rachel Bonnetta. She is repped by ICM Partners and Vault Entertainment.

A long-time sports fan, Thomas also was executive producer/showrunner on NBC’s Whitney and Bad Judge. She is repped by ICM Partners, Artists First and Jackoway, Austen.