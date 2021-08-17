‘Queer As Folk’: Jesse James Keitel Joins Peacock Reboot As Series Regular

Big Sky‘s Jesse James Keitel has joined the cast of Peacock’s reboot of British drama Queer as Folk as a series regular, Deadline has confirmed.

Created by Stephen Dunn, the reboot will be set in New Orleans and will follow a diverse group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Keitel will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.

As Deadline reported Monday, Keitel, who was a series regular on ABC’s popular drama series Big Sky in Season 1, had her status changed to recurring for the upcoming second season. She plays the role of Jerrie Kennedy on the show.

The Peacock series is a reboot of Russell T. Davies’ series, which starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester. A U.S. remake, set in Pittsburgh, also aired on Showtime.

Dunn created the reboot and will write and exec produce. He will also direct the pilot episode. Exec producers include Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Davies, Nicola Shindler — who produced the original with Davies — and Richard Halliwell, who runs NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format.

Variety was first to report Keitel’s casting.