‘Queens’: ABC Drops Extended Look At Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, & Naturi Naughton Series

ABC shared an extended first look at its upcoming musical drama Queens (above), starring Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton premiering on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

The series follows four women who are former bandmates and are now in their 40s—hoping to recapture the friendships, fame, and success they shared in the ’90s. During their years away from the bright lights, the women moved on and expanded their families and found new careers but now they’ve reached a point in their lives where they want more.

Eve stars as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics. Other cast members include Taylore Sele as Eric Jones and Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin.

The series is a homecoming of sorts for Eve whose last studio album Lip Lock was released in 2013. The multi-hyphenate returns to her hip-hop roots in Queens tracing back to her days as the first lady of the Ruff Ryders under the mentorship of DMX. Although she has previously teased she was working on new music, nothing has come to fruition.

Eve raps in the new series but it is yet unknown if there’s new music to be released tied to the series or individually as an artist.

Her castmates Brandy and Naughton are successful artists in their own right. Naughton was formerly part of the group 3LW and also recorded as a solo artist. Both rap and sing in the series. Brandy has continued to release new music throughout the years including 2020’s B7. Naughton’s last released solo album was in 2010.

Watch the teaser in full above.