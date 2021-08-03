‘Queen Sugar’: Season 6 Trailer Shares Update On The Bordelon Family And Reveals Premiere Date—Watch

The Bordelon family is returning for season 6 on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and OWN has your first look at how they’re reclaiming their lives out of the pandemic.

The Ava DuVernay series returns as Ralph (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) are planning for the arrival of their new baby while Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Queen Sugar’s sixth season will reveal joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

There are newcomers expanding this universe including Tammy Townsend, who joined in a series regular role in April. Her character Billie is the daughter of beloved Bordelon family friend Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders), who returns to St. Josephine for the first time in 20 years to care for her ailing father.

Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez, and McKinley Freeman will appear in recurring roles.

Watch on Deadline

As part of DuVernay’s commitment to hiring an entirely woman-led directing team, Lisa France, Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari L. Carpenter, Shaz Bennett, and Stephanie Turner, were added to the team. The latest addition brings the series’ total women director count to 42 filmmakers, 39 of whom are first-time television directors.

Watch the season 6 trailer in full above.