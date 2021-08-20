‘Punky Brewster’ Sequel Canceled By Peacock After One Season

Peacock has opted not to renew Punky Brewster for a second season. The followup to the 1984 sitcom was headlined by the original series’ star Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role as the titular character who became a pop culture staple of the 1980s.

Punky Brewster, which premiered in February, was among the first original series on NBCU’s streamer Peacock alongside fellow NBC sitcom revival Saved By the Bell and two other comedy series, Rutherfold Falls and Girls5Eva, all of which have been renewed for a second season.

“Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone.”

Co-starring alongside Frye in the sequel were the original series’ Cherie Johnson, reprising her role as Punky’s best friend, as well as Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, Noah Cottrell and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Punky Brewster was written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye served as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media. Jonathan Judge directed and executive produced the pilot. The series hailed from UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group.