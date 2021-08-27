‘Project Runway’ Gets Season 19 Premiere Date On Bravo

Bravo has slotted 9 pm, Thursday, October 14 for the Season 19 premiere of its Emmy-winning fashion competition series Project Runway.

Mentor Christian Siriano returns, along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, and 16 new designers from across the U.S. and abroad, each ready to prove they have what it takes to show a collection at New York Fashion Week and win the grand prize of $250,000.

As was previously reported, Karlie Kloss won’t be returning as full-time host for Season 19, but will appear occasionally throughout the season.

Additionally, digital series Project Runway Redemption premieres on Thursday, September 9, with new episodes airing every week until the Project Runway premiere. It will feature alums from Project Runway seasons 17 and 18 going head to head for a $25,000 prize.

Project Runway wrapped its 18th season on March 12, 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic started. The Season 18 finale, which featured Serena Williams as a guest judge, saw Geoffrey Mac walk away with the prize.

The long-running competition series is produced by Alfred Street Industries and Spyglass Media Group. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Meri Haitkin, and J.J. Duncan serve as executive producers for Alfred Street Industries. Siriano also serves as executive producer.