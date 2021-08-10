Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces Bollywood Return On ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ With Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced her Bollywood comeback early this morning on new film Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will star with fellow Indian stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Announcing the news on Instagram and Twitter, Priyanka said she “can’t wait” to start filming with two of her good friends.

The new Hindi movie will be a “celebration of friendship” Chopra announced. The movie title loosely translates as “live a little”.