Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces Bollywood Return On ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ With Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced her Bollywood comeback early this morning on new film Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will star with fellow Indian stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Announcing the news on Instagram and Twitter, Priyanka said she “can’t wait” to start filming with two of her good friends.
Cannot wait to be on set with this lot. This makes my heart so happy ♥️#JeeLeZaraa #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar #ZoyaAkhtar @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms @chaimettoast pic.twitter.com/2tEb0XqOAG
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 10, 2021
The new Hindi movie will be a “celebration of friendship” Chopra announced. The movie title loosely translates as “live a little”.
“Talk about all the stars aligning!!” Priyanka wrote. “This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!!”
Chopra’s fellow cast members also took to their own Instagram pages. Kaif said it’s “just too much fun” when she’s around the other two. She wrote: “Combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a 🎥 and the sky’s the limit.”
In her Instagram post, Kaif wrote: “50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa”.
Farhan Akhtar will direct the movie under his Excel Entertainment banner with filming due to get underway next fall.
Quantico star Chopra Jonas most recently starred in Netflix thriller The White Tiger. Upcoming she has series Citadel and movie The Matrix 4.
