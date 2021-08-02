‘Primates Of Park Avenue’ Series Adaptation In Works From Yahlin Chang, Jonathan Glickman & MGM TV

EXCLUSIVE: MGM TV has optioned Wednesday Martin’s bestselling memoir Primates of Park Avenue to develop as a television series with Emmy-nominated writer Yahlin Chang (The Handmaid’s Tale) set to pen the series adaptation. Former MGM film boss Jonathan Glickman will executive produce via his Glickmania Productions, along with Martin.

Published by Simon & Schuster in 2015, Martin’s book has sparked conversations crossing geopolitical lines from the U.S. to mainland China. Translated into more than a dozen languages, the book examines the competitive, privileged world of motherhood on the Upper East Side of New York. But the pop culture meets anthropological study of wealth, parenting, gender inequality and female sexuality went beyond its neighborhood boundaries, striking nerves and launching global media coverage with its themes of excess, wealth and maternal anxiety in a pre-pandemic world.

Martin also is the author of Stepmonster: A New Look at Why Real Stepmothers Think, Feel and Act the Way We Do, a memoir about her experience as a stepmother. She also written for The New York Times, The Atlantic, Psychology Today, The Huffington Post, Harper’s Bazaar and The Daily Telegraph.

Chang, who is under a deal with MGM TV, serves as an executive producer on Hulu’s Emmy-winning flagship drama series The Handmaid’s Tale, which is entering its fifth season. She was most recently nominated for a 2021 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama for the series. She also has shared in two previous Outstanding Drama Series noms for The Handmaid’s Tale in 2020 and 2018. Chang previously served as a co-executive producer on the first season of Supergirl, as well as Shades of Blue and Betrayal, among other credits.