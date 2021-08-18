‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: Zaria & Malia Pyles To Star In HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Zaria (Two Distant Strangers) and Malia Pyles (Baskets) are set as leads in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a darker, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series, from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina); Alloy Entertainment; and Warner Bros TV. Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will direct the first two episodes.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Zaria will play Faran, a poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But “A” isn’t the only villain in Faran’s life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions.

Pyles will portray Minnie, the youngest of the Little Liars. Having survived a childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world, but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including “A.”

They join previously announced series regulars Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco.

Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV.

Zaria recently starred in the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers and appeared in the Jamie Foxx Netflix comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. She also just booked a supporting role in the upcoming Untitled Tim Sutton Project opposite Machine Gun Kelly and recently filmed a recurring role in the Bosch spinoff. Zaria is repped by Greene Talent, Stride Management and attorney Del Shaw Moonves.

Pyles is best known for her role as Zach Galifianakis’ daughter in the Emmy-winning FX comedy Baskets as well as her recurring arc on the CW’s Batwoman. Her other previous TV credits include The Fosters and How to Get Away with Murder. Pyles is repped by Savage Talent Agency, Monster Talent Management and attorney Derek Kroeger.