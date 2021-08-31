‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Adds Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel & Eric Johnson As Series Regulars For HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Finding ’Ohana), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Hereditary) and Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Trilogy, The Knick) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as series regulars. They will appear opposite stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco and Bailee Madison. The present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Aiono will play Shawn, Noa’s (Reficco) supportive boyfriend and one of the most popular jocks at Millwood High.

Watch on Deadline

Bechtel takes on Karen, Millwood High’s reigning queen of mean and an antagonist to the Little Liars.

Johson will portray Sheriff Beasley, the domineering patriarch of the Beasley family.

The newly-announced cast members will also join Malia Pyles and Zaria.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Aino is represented by by UTA; Luber Roklin Entertainment; and Myman Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser. Younger & Light. Bechtel’s reps are One Entertainment and CESD. Johnson is represented by Anonymous Content, Gary Goddard Agency, and HJTH.