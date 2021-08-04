IMDb TV Picks Up Canadian Series ‘Pretty Hard Cases’, Sets Premiere Date

IMDb TV has acquired Canadian drama series Pretty Hard Cases, setting a U.S. premiere date of September 10 for its first season.

The action-packed series from Sherry White and Tassie Cameron examines the odd couple dynamic between two radically different female detectives in their early 40s. The first is optimistic, over-achieving guns and gangs detective, Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill). The second is Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore), a tough, unapologetic type from the drug squad.

It’s not until Samantha and Kelly’s chance meeting during a takedown that they realize they’re going after the same target. While they couldn’t disagree more on strategy, and pretty much everything else, they are forced to put their differences aside in their quest to dismantle the Stockwoods, a Toronto street gang dealing drugs and wreaking havoc on the community.

As the season unfolds, we see that both women are grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families, screwed-up love lives, and a sense that their professional ambitions may not be totally in line with their personal needs. Through various experiences, they forge an unlikely friendship, despite their differences, realizing that it may be exactly what they need to help them find balance on and off the job.

Tara Strong, Karen Robinson, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Percy Hynes White, and Katie Douglas round out the cast of the series originally commissioned by Canada’s national public broadcaster, CBC.

Cameron Pictures produces, in association with CBC, NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wanda Chaffey.

White and Tassie Cameron also serve as co-showrunners and exec produce, alongside Amy Cameron and Alex Patrick, with Caledonia Brown serving as associate producer.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is the distributor.

Check out the official trailer for the show above.