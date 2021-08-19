Premier League Doc Sells For David Beckham Outfit; C4 To Give Producers Streaming Data; Channel 5 James D’Arcy Drama; NENT To Tackle Nobel Scandal — Global Briefs

Premier League Doc Series Sells Globally

Fever Pitch! The Rise of the Premier League, the new documentary from Story Films and All3Media International has inked multiple signed deals forthe new documentary from Story Films and David Beckham ’s new production company Studio 99. Commissioned by BBC Two, the 4 x 60’ doc will tell the story of the creation of the lucrative English Premier League through the stories of some of its most famous names, including Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Vinnie Jones and Alan Shearer. Amazon has acquired the series for Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In Europe, buyers include RTL for Germany and German-speaking Europe, Telefonica for Spain and DR Denmark, NRK Norway, SVT Sweden and YLE Finland for Nordic regions. Discovery+ has acquired the series for India, while WATCHA will be the exclusive home for the series in South Korea. The doc is set to debut on BBC Two in the UK later this year.

The UK’s Channel 4 today announced it has launched the Producers Performance Report which gives individual producers data on how their new programmes have performed on All 4 and the broadcaster’s linear channels. The tailored report also shares benchmarking information that is intended to provide insight for producers wanting to enhance programmes streamed on All 4. The report follows calls from producers for more information on what helps content perform better on demand. Each month, Rebecca Thompson, Head of Indie Relations, will send producing indies a report which discloses consolidated volume of viewing, percentage share of audience of the original transmission on Channel 4’s linear channels, the number of streams on All 4 [0-7 days], and performance against Channel 4 benchmarks.

Channel 5 James D’Arcy Drama James D’Arcy and Charlie Murphy will lead the cast in new four-part noir thriller Deadline (w/t) for Channel 5, made by Chalkboard’s scripted sister company, Clapperboard. Night Train Media is handling international rights with Abacus Media Rights. In the drama, when Natalie Varga stands accused of murdering her husband in cold blood, disgraced investigative journalist James Alden finds himself captivated by the case. When James interviews Natalie for his documentary, he finds himself falling in love with the very femme fatale he is supposed to be dispassionately profiling, committing him to a dangerous path where reality becomes increasingly hazy. With the court of public opinion ruling Natalie guilty until proven innocent, can James separate the truth from the fiction? Filming is underway in Budapest on the drama, which will also star Indra Ové, Brian Caspe and Anamaria Marinca.

The Prize of Silence, an English- and Swedish-language documentary series about the sexual abuse scandal that engulfed the Swedish Academy and led to the postponement of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, will be the next Viaplay Original from Nordic Entertainment Group. Executive-produced by Joel Karsberg, executive producer of Surviving R. Kelly, the series will premiere on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in autumn 2021. The series will explore how in November 2017, the cultural figure Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of a Swedish Academy member, was accused of sexual assault and subsequently convicted on two counts of rape. The ensuing scandal created headlines around the world, forced a wave of resignations at the Academy and called the continued existence of one of the world’s most prestigious cultural institutions into question. Producers are Meter Film & Television in co-operation with Bunim Murray, Creative Society, Kreativ Inc and NENT Group. The executive producers are Joel Karsberg, Kristoffer Graci and Magnus Coinberg, with Martina Iacobaeus and Sara Newihl as producers.