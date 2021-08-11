‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Signs Overall Mega Deal With Netflix

Power player Courtney Kemp has joined forces with Netflix.

The creator of the Starz franchise has inked a high eight-figure overall deal with the streamer to create new series and develop other projects for a global audience through her End of Episode banner. Baked into Kemp’s newly minted four-year agreement is the possibility of her compensation rising to nine-figures based on the success of the new projects.

Kemp previously had re-signed a three-year overall deal with Lionsgate in 2018, as Deadline exclusively reported at the time, after first joining with Starz in 2015.,

Kemp will remain an executive producer and involved creatively in the Power franchise, which currently includes three spinoffs of the mothership series on Starz. Production has almost wrapped on Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, Season 1 of the renewed Power Book II: Raising Kanan, and on Season 1 of Power Book IV: Force

Still, the move from Lionsgate was a highly competitive one with numerous studios and outlets vying to strike a pact with the award-winning producer, I hear. Among the contenders, Lionsgate took their own swing at bat, but clearly came up short against the deep pockets and worldwide reach of Netflix. After a great eight-year run at Starz/Lionsgate working on Power and its offshoots, Kemp also had been looking for new creative opportunities at a new place, working with new people.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for– diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp said today of her new deal and the Chris Selak-run shingle. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

In that vein, Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria was equally complimentary to the newest top tier multi-hyphenated talent to sign on with the streamer.

“Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” Bajaria said on Wednesday. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.”

A journalist in a past life, Kemp made her bones writing for The Bernie Mac Show, Justice and the Robert King and Michelle King-created The Good Wife. In 2014, the Kemp created and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson EP’s Power debuted on Starz. The Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton and Joseph Sikora-led show of one of NYC’s biggest drug dealers trying to turn his business legit, quickly turned out to be the premium cabler’s biggest show, a distinction it maintained and grew over its six seasons that ended in 2019.

In no small part because of that success, Kemp’s re-upping of sorts with Starz-owner Lionsgate three years ago distinctly provided for a vast expansion of what has become known as the Powerverse. “For over 8 years, we have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Courtney A. Kemp and we look forward to continuing that relationship across our multiple Power Universe series,” said Starz in a statement today.

Looking at this new deal, Kemp is now keeping company at Netflix with other mega dealers like Shonda Rhimes, Barack and Michell Obama’s Higher Ground, Ryan Murphy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – which is some real power unto itself.

Kemp is represented by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.