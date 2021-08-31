‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: LaToya Luckett, Omar Dorsey Among Four Set To Recur In Starz Prequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: LeToya Luckett (Ballers, Greenleaf), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Harriet), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, The Equalizer) and Paulina Singer (Dead of Summer, Gotham) are set to join Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan in recurring roles.

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Luckett will play Kenya, Jukebox’s mother and Marvin’s ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where church is a big part of her life.

Dorsey will portray Cartier “Duns” Fareed, who is handsome, charismatic, overflowing with confidence, and always dressed to kill. Cartier sucks up all the oxygen in any room into which he steps. He has a vision for business, expanding into less crowded markets like DC and Baltimore and even into other types of business, like music and art.

Brown will play Renée Timmons, Marvin’s anger management therapist. Renée can hold her own with anyone, especially the people that attend her class and need help working through their issues.

Singer will portray Zisa, a beautiful up-and-coming singer looking to make a name for herself with Lou and Crown’s label.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Penn is the creator/showrunner of Raising Kanan. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Luckett previously recurred on OWN’s Greenleaf for three seasons. She has also appeared in recurring roles in Fox’s Rosewood and HBO’s Ballers. She was recently cast as a lead opposite Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut in Fox drama series Our Kind of People. As a singer-songwriter, LeToya’s debut solo album on Capitol Records topped the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum. Her most recent album “Back 2 Life” was released in May 2017 on eOne. Prior to that, she was a founding member of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child. Luckett is repped by ICM Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher, LLP.

Dorsey plays Hollywood Desonier on OWN’s Queen Sugar, which returns for the sixth season in September. He also reprises his role as Sheriff Barker alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the second installment of the Blumhouse-produced Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills, set for release in October. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Aligned Entertainment.

Brown can currently be seen in a recurring role on CBS’ The Equalizer. She also is filming an upcoming project for Starz and stars on Broadway as Eliza Hamilton in the Pulitzer-prize and 12-time Tony-winning Hamilton. She’s repped by Talent House.

Singer is best known for her series regular role of Jessie Tyler on Freeform’s Dead of Summer. Additional TV credits include ABC’s Baker & The Beauty, Fox’s Gotham, The Affair on Showtime, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and USA’s Falling Water. Singer is repped by CESD Talent Agency and MKSD Talent Management.