‘Pose’s Dyllón Burnside Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Dyllón Burnside, who most recently starred opposite Billy Porter in Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals’ groundbreaking drama series Pose, has signed with CAA for representation.

Burnside portrayed Ricky Evangelista in the FX series, and is now working again with Murphy, currently filming his upcoming American Horror Stories anthology series.

Performer, creator and recording artist Burnside became known with his breakout Broadway debut in Holler If Ya Hear Me, inspired by the music and lyrics of Tupac Shakur, directed by Kenny Leon. He will next return to Broadway in the new play Thoughts of a Colored Man, directed by Steve Broadnax III, which will open this fall at the Golden Theatre.

He also appeared in NBC’s Peter Pan Live!, as well as HBO’s High Maintenance.

Additionally, Burnside hosted and served as producer on PBS’ Daytime Emmy-winning and GLAAD Award-nominated Prideland, a one-hour special and short-form digital series, in which Burnside traveled through the American South to uncover LGBTQ+ stories.

Watch on Deadline

An accomplished musician, Burnside began performing professionally at the age of 12, touring the country performing original music alongside Stevie Wonder and Rihanna in such venues as Madison Square Garden and the Nokia Theater.

He has performed at the U.S. Open Men’s final and headlined and produced a sold-out benefit concert for GLSEN at the Cutting Room in New York City.

As a singer/songwriter, Burnside has released two solo singles, “Silence” and “Heaven.” He is currently finishing his debut EP.

A graduate of The New School, Burnside is managed by Mitch Mason and Jason Weinberg at Untitled Entertainment, music manager Joey Harris and attorney Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Tyerman.