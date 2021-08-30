‘Pose’, ‘Hacks’ & ‘I May Destroy You’ Lead LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian TV Awards

FX’s groundbreaking Pose — about an LGBTQ clique navigating AIDS, bigotry and drag-ball culture in ‘80s and then ‘90s New York — earned its third consecutive Best TV Drama win at GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorians TV Awards for its third and final season. The show’s Mj Rodriguez, who last month became the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category, received the GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer Award for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.
HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s I May Destroy You also received multiple awards during the pre-recorded ceremony, hosted by veteran West Coast radio personality and LGBTQ rights activist Karel, which was streamed free Sunday on subscription channels Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut.
Hacks was named Best TV Comedy, I May Destroy You won Best TV Movie or Miniseries, with the shows’ stars, Jean Smart and Michaela Coel, respectively, sharing the Best TV Performance prize. Additionally, Coel and Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang shared the special Wilde Wit award, named in honor of Oscar Wilde.
Disney+’s WandaVision won three awards, including two for Kathryn Hahn. The Best LGBTQ TV Show category went to the HBO Max miniseries It’s a Sin.
Showtime’s new comedy-variety series, Ziwe, the headline-making The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears and Emmy stalwart RuPaul’s Drug Race were also among the winners. Below is a full list as well as a video revealing the winners to Morgan Mallory’s performance of “Flickering Light,” an original song about the power of TV, written by Mallory and the ceremony’s host Karel:
COMPLETE LIST OF DORIAN TV AWARD WINNERS:
BEST TV DRAMA
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
* Pose (FX)
BEST TV COMEDY
The Flight Attendant
Girls5eva
* Hacks (HBO Max)
PEN15
Ted Lasso
BEST LGBTQ SHOW
I May Destroy You
* It’s A Sin (HBO Max)
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
* I May Destroy You (HBO)
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
A Black Lady Sketch
Show Girls5eva
* Love, Victor (Hulu)
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE)
* Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elisabeth Olson, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
* Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
* Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton
* Kathryn Hahn and singers, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision (Disney+)
Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang,
“Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
* The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (FX)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It’s a City
Pride
Tina
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
* ZIWE (Showtime)
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
* Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
BEST REALITY SHOW
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
* RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Great British Bake Off
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
* WandaVision (Disney+)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
* Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)
Ratched
WandaVision
WILDE WIT AWARD (TIE)
To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse
* Michaela Coel
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
* Bowen Yang
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD
For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
