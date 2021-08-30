‘Pose’, ‘Hacks’ & ‘I May Destroy You’ Lead LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian TV Awards

FX’s groundbreaking Pose — about an LGBTQ clique navigating AIDS, bigotry and drag-ball culture in ‘80s and then ‘90s New York — earned its third consecutive Best TV Drama win at GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorians TV Awards for its third and final season. The show’s Mj Rodriguez, who last month became the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category, received the GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer Award for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.

HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s I May Destroy You also received multiple awards during the pre-recorded ceremony, hosted by veteran West Coast radio personality and LGBTQ rights activist Karel, which was streamed free Sunday on subscription channels Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut.

Hacks was named Best TV Comedy, I May Destroy You won Best TV Movie or Miniseries, with the shows’ stars, Jean Smart and Michaela Coel, respectively, sharing the Best TV Performance prize. Additionally, Coel and Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang shared the special Wilde Wit award, named in honor of Oscar Wilde.

Disney+’s WandaVision won three awards, including two for Kathryn Hahn. The Best LGBTQ TV Show category went to the HBO Max miniseries It’s a Sin.

Showtime’s new comedy-variety series, Ziwe, the headline-making The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears and Emmy stalwart RuPaul’s Drug Race were also among the winners. Below is a full list as well as a video revealing the winners to Morgan Mallory’s performance of “Flickering Light,” an original song about the power of TV, written by Mallory and the ceremony’s host Karel:

COMPLETE LIST OF DORIAN TV AWARD WINNERS:

BEST TV DRAMA

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

* Pose (FX)

BEST TV COMEDY

The Flight Attendant

Girls5eva

* Hacks (HBO Max)

PEN15

Ted Lasso

BEST LGBTQ SHOW

I May Destroy You

* It’s A Sin (HBO Max)

Love, Victor

Pose

Veneno

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

* I May Destroy You (HBO)

It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch

Show Girls5eva

* Love, Victor (Hulu)

Search Party

Veneno

We Are Who We Are

BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE)

* Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elisabeth Olson, WandaVision

Billy Porter, Pose

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

* Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

John Boyega, Small Axe

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

* Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration

Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton

* Kathryn Hahn and singers, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision (Disney+)

Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021

Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang,

“Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

* The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (FX)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Pretend It’s a City

Pride

Tina

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

* ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

* Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Invincible

South Park: The Pandemic Special

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary

Nailed It

Queer Eye

* RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Great British Bake Off

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Small Axe

The Mandalorian

* WandaVision (Disney+)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

* Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Ratched

WandaVision

WILDE WIT AWARD (TIE)

To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

* Michaela Coel

Kathryn Hahn

Fran Lebowitz

Randy Rainbow

* Bowen Yang

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD

For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez