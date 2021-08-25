Ron Jeremy Indicted On 33 Sexual Assault Charges By Los Angeles DA & Grand Jury; Ex-Porn Star Pleads Not Guilty Again

Behind bars for over a year, Ron Jeremy was in court again Wednesday to now face the hard justice of a grand jury.

Superseding the previous criminal charges compliant, the former porn star has now been indicted on 33 rape and sexual assault counts based on new judicial action by Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s office.

Like previous charges, the new counts involve 21 individuals and go back to the mid-1990s, according to prosecutors. The age range of the alleged victims go from 15-51, the indictment says.

Specifically, Jeremy, 68, faces “12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape,” according to the indictment unsealed today in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” Gascón said after today’s hearing. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Watch on Deadline

The grand jury heard testimony from alleged victims and further evidence on August 19.

Even with all the charges and then the amended charges against Jeremy before, the move to a grand jury was not altogether unexpected due to the horrible scope of the claims. Also, Gascón’s team took a similar approach with the case of Harvey Weinstein once the convicted sex offender was extradited to the West Coast from a prison in upstate New York in July.

Looking at literally more than 300 years in the clink if convicted, Jeremy plead not guilty today, as he has in almost every court appearance since he was first arrested in June 2020. Remaining incarcerated after initially failing to make his $6.6 million bail requirement, Jeremy’s next court appearance is set for a pretrial conference in Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 12.

As proceedings progress, the LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the D.A’s Bureau of Investigation are continuing their probe of the case.