Poppy Liu Joins Rachel Weisz Amazon Series ‘Dead Ringers’

Hacks standout Poppy Liu has been tapped as a series regular opposite Rachel Weisz in Amazon’s Dead Ringers series, a reimagining with a gender swap of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film. The project, which received a straight-to-series order last year, hails from Weisz, Alice Birch, lead writer of Hulu’s acclaimed Normal People series, Annapurna Television and Morgan Creek Entertainment, the company behind the original movie.

Dead Ringers is a modern take on Cronenberg’s thriller starring Jeremy Irons, featuring Weisz playing the double lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Liu will play Greta, Beverly and Elliot’s watchful and meticulous house manager who runs their lives with complete efficiency and her own hidden agenda. In addition to Weisz, Liu joins previously cast Michael Chernus.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Weisz, Stacy O’Neil and Alice Birch executive produce, along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television, and James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall for Morgan Creek.

Liu can be seen in the scene-stealing recurring role of Kiki in the Emmy-nominated HBO Max series Hacks opposite Jean Smart, which was recently renewed for a second season. Liu recently recurred on the hit Emmy-nominated AMC series Better Call Saul and starred opposite Kal Penn in the NBC comedy series Sunnyside. Liu is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello.