Plan B Entertainment Hires Carina Sposato & Ernest McNealey As TV Executives

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free’s Carina Sposato and Netflix’s Ernest McNealey have joined Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment as the company’s first dedicated, senior-level TV executives. The expansion of Plan B’s television division is part of the ongoing TV ramp-up at the company, run by co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, whose current series slate is its largest to date. Sposato and McNealey will work on developing TV projects for Plan B, which has an exclusive overall television deal at Amazon Studios.

“As we continue to grow and expand the business, we do so with an eye towards building for the future with the next generation of storytellers,” said Plan B’s Pitt, Gardner and Kleiner. “Carina and Ernest will be two great additions to Plan B as we head into our next decade.”

Plan B’s Amazon original series The Underground Railroad, from Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, premiered in May, landing Amazon its first Outstanding Limited Series Emmy nomination.

At Amazon Studios, Plan B is shooting Paper Girls, with Legendary Television, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel, and just wrapped production on Outer Range starring Josh Brolin in his television debut. Through the Amazon Studios deal, Plan B also recently landed a series order for High School, an original series for Amazon’s IMDb TV, co-created by recording artists Tegan and Sara and executive producer Clea DuVall. Plan B’s Amazon development slate includes a scripted series about Bruce’s Beach to be produced alongside Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions.

Outside of the Amazon Studios deal, Plan B is in pre-production on The Three-Body Problem at Netflix, from executive producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo, Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson, and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke.

Sposato mostly recently served as SVP of Development and Production at Scott Free Television, where she worked on the series Raised By Wolves (HBO Max), The Good Fight (Paramount+), Hot Zone (National Geographic Channel), Strange Angel (Paramount+), and The Passage (20th Television). She previously served as a Story Editor at Parkes/MacDonald and began her career with MRC.

McNealey most recently served as a Manager on Netflix’s Spectacle and Event team, where he worked on the BAFTA award winning series Top Boy, Vikings: Valhalla, Colin in Black & White and Archive 81. McNealey began his entertainment career with Media Arts Lab before segueing to his four-year stint at Netflix.