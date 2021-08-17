Phoebe Dynevor Set To EP & Poised To Star In ‘Exciting Times’ Series In Works At Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor has found her next TV series starring vehicle. The actress, who received global recognition for her role as Daphne on the hugely popular Netflix Regency-era romance, has closed a deal to executive produce and is attached to star in Exciting Times, a series in development at Amazon Studios that explores contemporary romance with a twist.

The project, based on Irish writer Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, hails from U.S. financier-producer Black Bear Pictures, which optioned rights to the book ahead of its June 2020 U.S. release to turn it into a premium series. Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth) will co-write the TV adaptation with Dolan and is also slated to direct.

Based on Dolan’s novel, described as “bracingly intelligent, hilarious and raw,” Exciting Times centers on Ava, the role Dynevor is in talks to play. Ava is an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

Dynevor, Dolan and Raiff executive produce alongside Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler.

British actress Dynevor was the female lead in the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which broke the streamer’s viewership record in its first four weeks of release. She shared in the cast’s Ensemble In a Drama Series SAG Award nomination and is reprising her role as Phoebe in the upcoming second season of the period drama, currently filming in the U.K. Her involvement in the series beyond Season 2 is unclear.

On the feature side, Dynevor recently signed on to star in Sony Pictures’ I Heart Murder, a female-driven thriller. She also stars in Sky Cinema’s original film The Colour Room, opposite Mathew Goode. Dynevor is repped by Gersh, UK’s United Agents and Luber Roklin Entertainment.