Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Free Guy’ Star Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Wants A Sequel

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Contenders TV Nominees Is On Lunch Break; ‘The Boys’ Next
Read the full story

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Paul Sanderson

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead CalmPatriot GamesRabbit-Proof FenceThe Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments. 

The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer.

Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad