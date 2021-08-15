Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.

The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer.



Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names.