Peter Gallagher Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ As Recurring For Season 18

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Gallagher has been tapped for a major arc on the upcoming eighteenth season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, and his character may hold the key to how Kate Burton’s Ellis Grey will be reintroduced on the show.

Gallagher will play Dr. Alan Hamilton who knew Ellis Grey (Burton) back in the day and meets Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in the season premiere, slated for Sept. 30.

Given that Burton is also set to reprise her role as Meredith’s late mother Ellis Grey in the Season 18 premiere, it is conceivable that the show could flash back to Ellis and Alan’s story. (Burton is set for multiple episodes next season.)

Gallagher has been recurring on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and recently starred on the first season of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He also had a recurring role on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. In features, Gallagher recently appeared in the hit comedy Palm Springs, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He is repped by Gersh and manager John Carrabino.

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s longest-running and top-rated scripted series, was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon are executive producers. Debbie Allen is the producing director and executive producer. Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios.