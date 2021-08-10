Peter A. Lees Dies: Producer On Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’, ‘Anastasia’ & Others Was 51

Peter A. Lees, a film producer whose credits include the recent live-action versions of The Little Mermaid, Anastasia and The Mad Hatter, has died. He was 51.

His publicist Sheri Goldberg said Lees died Friday at his home in Miami Beach but did not provide a cause of death.

His credits as executive producer include Todd, Santa in Training, A New York Christmas Wedding, Cinderella: The Enchanted Beginning, Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time and 2019’s A Christmas Carol.

Lees has been producing films for Conglomerate Media since 2017 and was in pre-production on several projects including Britto, a biopic of the renowned pop artist Romero Britto.

Armando Gutierrez, his producing partner, said: “Peter was a master at producing movies and loved by

all those who worked with him. His work will live on forever. Anyone that worked with him would remember his trademark ‘Cheers’ when he would be on set.”

Survivors include his two sisters.