New ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie At Paramount Players Adds Samantha Mathis & Henry Thomas

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have joined Paramount Players’ follow-up adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller Pet Sematary at Paramount Players.

The duo join previously announced cast members Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LeBlanc and Pam Grier. Production began last week. The Lindsey Beer-directed movie will debut exclusively on Paramount+.

Beer wrote the script based off Jeff Buhler’s draft of the pic, which Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing.

Paramount made two editions of Pet Sematary, in 1989 and 2019. They combined to gross more than $170 million.

Mathis can next be seen in the Miramax thriller The Georgetown Project opposite Russell Crowe and Sam Worthington. She recently starred in Showtime’s hit series Billions, Being Frank alongside Jim Gaffigan and Anna Gunn, IFC’s acclaimed thriller The Clovehitch Killer, and Ewan McGregor’s feature directorial debut American Pastoral. She was recently seen in Jason Blum’s Hulu anthology series Into the Dark, Guillermo del Toro’s The Strain and The Good Wife.

Related Story New 'Paranormal Activity', 'Pet Sematary' & 'The In Between' Movies Heading To Paramount+

Onstage, she will next be seen starring in Whisper House, the Off Broadway musical ghost story with music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy winner Duncan Sheik, and book and lyrics by Obie winner and Tony nominee Kyle Jarrow. Mathis recently starred in Second Stage Theater’s Make Believe, written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif. She is represented by Paradigm and MGMT Entertainment.

Watch on Deadline

Thomas broke out in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial which grossed over $792M WW in its lifetime run, and earned the actor several award nominations such as a Golden Globe, Saturn Award and BAFTA nominations in 1983 as well as winning a Young Artist Award for “Best Young Motion Picture Actor”. He was also nominated for a 1995 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Made for TV Movie for his performance as Ray Buckey in HBO’s Indictment: The McMartin Trial.

Thomas more recently can be seen on TV starring in the Netflix original series The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House based on the novels by Shirley Jackson. He will also appear in the upcoming Netflix limited series Midnight Mass, which is set to premiere next month.

Other TV credits include Better Things, Sons of Liberty, Betrayal, Nightmares & Dreamscapes: The Stories of Stephen King, Pyscho IV: The Beginning and Moby Dick. On the big screen, he’s starred in Gerald’s Game, Big Sur, Dear John, All the Pretty Horses, Legends of the Fall and Gangs of New York among other titles. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman, Genow.

Paramount Players is committed to creating hit genre films from contemporary voices and properties.