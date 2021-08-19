Peacock Sets Premiere Dates For ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’ Season 3, New ‘Frogger’ & ‘Top Chef Family Style’ – Watch The Trailers

NBCUniversal’s streaming service is tripling down on competition series next month. Peacock today revealed premiere dates for Season 3 of American Ninja Warrior Junior and new series Frogger and Top Chef Family Style. All three will bow on Thursday, September 9.

Two episodes each of ANWJ and the Top Chef spinoff will debut that day, along with three of the show based on the 1980s arcade game phenomenon. Watch trailers for all three below.

Top Chef Family Style features talented young chefs who sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection. From mastering molecular gastronomy for the cast of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell to cooking in a culinary smackdown for WWE superstars and creating a meatless menu for an NFL tailgate with the Los Angeles Rams, the chef duos are put to the test in a series of creative and suspenseful Quickfire and Elimination Challenges.

Frogger will feature a variety outrageous obstacle courses or “crossings,” including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River and Toad Temple. These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. The winner will leap away with $100,000.

Watch on Deadline

Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The third season of American Ninja Warrior Junior pits top junior athletes against an iconic course to compete on some of the most challenging obstacles yet. They’ll put their mental and physical strength to the test as they go head-to-head in extra competitive, extra inspiring and extra fun races. These junior athletes will bring their best ninja skills, indomitable spirits and fearless attitudes to the course but only three junior athletes will become the next American Ninja Warrior Junior champions.

Top Chef Family Style is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Claire Kosloff and Tracy Tong serving as executive producers.

Based on the Konami-owned IP, Frogger is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY. The exec producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha and Fred Birckhead.

American Ninja Warrior Junior is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton and Jackson Nguyen serving as EPs and Sharalynn Cornwall and Greg Cruser as co-EPs.





