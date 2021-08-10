PBS Cooks Up Competition Series ‘The Great American Recipe’

PBS is entering the cooking competition kitchen.

The public broadcaster has ordered eight-part series The Great American Recipe from The Cube producer Objective Media Group America.

The “uplifting” series is hosted by chef and Today Show contributor Alejandra Ramos with judges set as Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot.

The series will give talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search.

It will premiere in 2022 and comes out of Virginia’s public media VPM.

The series was announced by PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger during her TCA panel.

“PBS is proud to partner with VPM to bring this comforting, uplifting and uniquely American food competition series to our audience,” said Sylvia Bugg, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming. “When it comes to food, everyone has a favorite dish, a special memory or a unique story, and The Great American Recipe offers the perfect platform to explore the richness and diversity of our regional cultures in a deliciously fun way.”

“We’re excited to work with PBS and VPM on The Great American Recipe ,” added Jilly Pearce, Executive Vice President, Objective Media Group America. “It’s a cooking competition for our times, reflecting the true melting pot of American food, the passionate home cooks from across the country, and the personal stories behind their most-loved family recipes.”