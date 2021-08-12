Paul Verhoeven’s Steamy Cannes Hit ‘Benedetta’ Gets U.S. Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has set a December 3, 2021, theatrical and VOD release date for Paul Verhoeven’s steamy Cannes hit Benedetta.

The anticipated movie will open in New York at the IFC Center and Film Lincoln Center and in LA at the Royal and The Alamo Drafthouse.

The French-language film debuted in Cannes and will get its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Benedetta, which had tongues wagging on the Croisette, follows a 17th-century nun in Italy who suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair. It is based on Judith C. Brown’s book, Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy.

Starring are Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Daphne Patakia, Olivier Rabourdin, and Herve Pierre.

Script comes from David Birke, Judith C Brown and Verhoeven. Producers include Said Ben Said, Michel Merkt and Jerome Seydoux.

We spoke to Verhoeven ahead of the film’s Cannes bow and here’s Todd McCarthy’s review of the film from the festival.