‘Paranormal Activity’ Documentary Heading To Paramount+ For Halloween Alongside Upcoming Movie

Paramount+ is doubling down on Paranormal Activity.

The streaming service is set to be the exclusive home of the upcoming seventh film, which is being directed by Underwater director William Eubank.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, revealed that alongside that film, the service would be launching a Paranormal Activity documentary on the making of the feature.

Giles, speaking alongside Tom Ryan, President & CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming, at the company’s executive session for its TCA press tour, said, “A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise. We’ll also be launching a documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity. Both of which will be coming to the service in time for Halloween.”

The plot for the new film, which is set to feature Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert and Henry Ayres-Brown, are unknown and in classic Paranormal Activity fashion, details of the documentary were also not immediately available.

The feature film, which is one of three to four movies that sister studio Paramount, via its Paramount Players label will be bringing to the streamer each year, is written by Christopher Landon, who is executive producing alongside Steven Schneider with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Paranormal Activity creator Oren Peli producing.

Giles, the former MTV Entertainment Group GM who took on the new role as part of a leadership restructure earlier this year, was also promoting a number of original series for Paramount+ that will get some attention later today at TCA including Guilty Party starring Kate Beckinsale, Star Trek: Prodigy, the reboot of The Game, animated series The Harper House and Taylor Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-fronted drama Mayor of Kingstown.