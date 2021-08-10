Paramount Players Buys ‘Man Of War’ Pitch From Vendetta’s Sheldon Turner & Jennifer Klein

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Players has bought the original pitch Man of War from Vendetta Productions’ Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein. The project is in early development, and the Up in the Air Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning scribe Turner will write.

In Man of War, when a recently retired Army veteran returns to his hometown in rural Georgia after the death of his mother, he abruptly is drawn into his own war against corruption and cruelty.

Turner and Klein’s Vendetta Productions have a first-look TV development and production deal at A+E Studios. Under the pact, Turner will pen original series, and A+E Studios and Vendetta will develop and produce projects targeted at all global and domestic television platforms and services. Turner also has football drama The Season in development at Amazon, producing via Vendetta.

Klein is producing the upcoming Doug Liman-directed adventure thriller feature Everest, starring Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong, which Turner also penned. The pic is set to start shooting January 22 in the UK and Italy. HanWay Films is representing international sales and distribution. UTA Independent Film Group is handling the U.S. sale.

Paramount Players is committed to creating genre films from unique, contemporary voices and properties.

Vendetta is repped by Kevin Marks at Gang Tyre Ramer.