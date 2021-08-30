Paramount Acquires Mike McGrale’s ‘Witnessville’ For Neil Moritz’s Original Films

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has picked up Mike McGrale’s original action pitch Witnessville for director Colm McCarthy (Black Mirror, Krypton) and Neil Moritz’s Original Films. Details on the project are being kept under wraps. Witnessville is currently in development.

Vanessa Joyce will oversee for Paramount and Tania Landau will oversee for Original who has a first-look deal at the studio. Paramount and Original Films are currently in production on the sequel to the box office hit Sonic the Hedgehog, and Original Films is responsible for previous mega franchises Fast & Furious and 21 Jump Street. Former Ubisoft executive Matt Phelps also serves as producer.

Colm McCarthy is currently directing the pilot for Netflix’s new series, Half Bad, created by Joe Barton and produced by Imaginarium. McCarthy’s first feature The Girl With All The Gifts and his Black Mirror episode “Black Museum” were both nominated for BAFTAs, as well as his work on the series Peaky Blinders.

The Boston born McGrale has previously staffed on multiple shows and sold an original pilot to NBC.

Watch on Deadline

McCarthy is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group in the UK. McGrale is repped by APA, Heroes & Villains Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.