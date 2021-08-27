Paramount+ Orders ‘Players’ Esports Series From ‘American Vandal’ Creators

Paramount+ will explore the world of esports in Players, a new comedic docu-style series from Peabody Award-winning American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios.

The ViacomCBS streaming service has given a series order to the project, which is said to be in the vein of Netflix/ESPN Films’ Emmy-winning Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance.

Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

Riot Games’ League of Legends is the most-played PC game in the world and generates billions of hours of gameplay per year. League of Legends is also the largest esport on the planet, with the 2020 League of Legends World Championship Finals generating a record-breaking 23.04 million average minute audience.



Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Players joins Paramount+’s growing comedic slate which includes iCarly, No Activity, For Heaven’s Sake, the dark dramedy Why Women Kill, and animated adult comedies Star Trek: Lower Decks and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News. Other upcoming comedy series include animated series The Harper House and more to be announced.