Paramount Pictures’ ‘Babylon’ Rounds Out Cast With Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin & Troy Metcalf

Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Jeff Garlin and The Middle‘s Troy Metcalf have joined Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood epic ensemble Babylon for Paramount.

The trio join Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart in the pic.

Oscar winner Chazelle is directing and also wrote the script, and Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are producing. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are executive producing. Babylon is shooting in Santa Clarita, CA, and will hit theaters on December 24, 2022 and expand nationwide on January 6, 2023.

Fineman is a Groundlings alum who has been a featured player on Saturday Night Live since September 2019, known for her precise impersonations of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Drew Barrymore, Brittney Spears, Timothée Chalamet, Carole Baskin and many others. She is set to star in Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Father of the Bride and has starred in TBS’/Max Original’s Search Party and Hulu’s High Fidelity. She is repped by ICM, Nicole Garcia Management, and Lichter Grossman Nichols.

Nine-time Emmy nominee Garlin plays patriarch Murray Goldberg on ABC’s The Goldbergs, whose ninth season starts next month, and is the EP and co-star of the Emmy-winning Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has been renewed for an 11th season. Garlin’s Netflix stand-up special, Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago, launched globally and was filmed in his hometown on the 37th anniversary – to the day – of his comedy debut. His feature credits include Toy Story 3 & 4, Cars 2, WALL-E, Safety Not Guaranteed and The Bounty Hunter. He has directed such movies as Handsome, Dealin’ with Idiots and I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With. He is repped by CAA and 3 Arts.

Metcalf played Jim on ABC’s The Middl and starred in two seasons of Comedy Central’s Strangers with Candy. Other TV credits include Good Girls, For All Mankind, Superstore and Baskets. He is repped by LB Talent Agency, Avalon Artists, and Calliope West Artist Management.