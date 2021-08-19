‘The Hand Of God’: Teaser For Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice-Bound Story Of Fate, Family, Sports, Cinema, Love & Loss

Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer and art for Paolo Sorrentino’s upcoming The Hand Of God. The latest from the maker of Oscar winner The Great Beauty will world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival on September 2. It then releases in select cinemas in Italy on November 24, followed by the rest of the world on December 3 and on Netflix on December 15. Check out the powerful teaser above and the new poster below.

For the film, Sorrentino returned to his hometown to shoot what is billed as his most personal story yet, that of a young man’s heartbreak and liberation in 1980s Naples. The Hand Of God centers on Fabietto Schisa (newcomer Filippo Scotti), an awkward Italian teen whose life and vibrant, eccentric family are suddenly upended — first by the electrifying arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona, and then by a shocking accident from which Maradona inadvertently saves Fabietto, setting his future in motion.

Also starring are The Great Beauty’s Toni Servillo, as well as Teresa Saponangelo and Marlon Joubert.

Watch on Deadline

Sorrentino reteams here with several of his previous collaborators including editor Cristiano Travaglioli, DP Daria D’Antonio and composer Lele Marchitelli.

The Hand Of God is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino and is a production of Fremantle’s The Apartment. Executive producers are Elena Recchia, Gennaro Formisano and Riccardo Neri.

Sorrentino was last in Venice with episodes of miniseries The New Pope in 2019 and The Young Pope a few years prior. His other recent credits also include the Oscar nominated Youth and Silvio Berlusconi biography Loro. He is currently attached to direct the buzzy Sue Mengers biopic project with Jennifer Lawrence circling.