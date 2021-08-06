‘Panic’ YA Drama Canceled By Amazon After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video has opted not to pick up a second season of young adult drama series Panic, starring Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Olivia Welch.

Written and created by Lauren Oliver based on her best-selling novel, Panic centered on a small town in America where every year the graduating seniors engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape. But this year, the rules have changed — and they must decide how much they are willing to risk in order to get out.

Panic premiered on May 28 alongside a companion three-part “novella” on sibling Audible written by Oliver and featuring the voices of Jones, Nicholson and Welch.

Despite the company’s support, Panic did not connect with audiences the way fellow YA drama The Wilds did. That, along with the fact that the series’ first season did tell a complete story of the game of Panic, providing fans with a satisfying conclusion, led to Prime Video’s decision not to proceed with a second season, sources said.

Along with The Wilds, which has been renewed for a second season, Panic was part of the first crop of YA pilots ordered by Prime Video in 2018. As part of the push in that area, the streamer has I Know What You Did Last Summer series reboot coming up later this year as well as pilot Hot Pink headlined by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Watch on Deadline

Oliver executive produced Panic with Joe Roth & Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth Kirschenbaum Films and Adam Schroeder. Alyssa Altman served as co-executive producer along with Lynley Bird of Glasstown Entertainment. Leigh Janiak directed and executive produced the pilot.