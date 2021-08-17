‘Painting With John’: HBO Orders Second Season Of Unscripted Series Exec Produced By Adam McKay

HBO has renewed Painting With John, the unscripted series created by musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie, for a second season.

Executive Vice President of Programming, Nina Rosenstein made the announcement on behalf of HBO. “There’s something so hypnotic and captivating about John’s style,” Rosenstein said in a statement. “He’s a brilliant raconteur with many more stories to tell, and we can’t get enough of them.”

“My hope is to make a TV show where people see it and say, ‘I have no idea what I just saw, but I couldn’t stop watching it and it was wonderful,'” added Lurie. “I think I can get there in season two.”

Painting With John finds Lurie ensconced at his worktable, honing his intricate watercolor techniques and sharing reflections on what he’s learned about life. The series juxtaposes images of Lurie’s paintings with his original music, his irreverent point of view on tapping into your childlike artist side, and his overall ambivalence toward fame, serving as a reminder to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.

Lurie writes and directs all episodes of Painting With John, which are photographed and edited by Erik Mockus. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman exec produce the series under their Hyperobject Industries banner; Matt Dwyer serves as co-producer.

The series debuted on HBO in January. All Season 1 episodes are currently available for streaming on HBO Max.