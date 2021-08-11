UTA Signs ‘Pachinko’ Actress Minha Kim

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed South Korean actress Minha Kim in all areas. This is the first U.S. role for the newcomer, who is fluent in English and Korean.

Kim recently nabbed the leading role of Sunja in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Pachinko, based on the New York Times bestselling book from Min Jin Lee. She’ll portray the younger version of the character and Academy Award-winning Yun Yuh Jung stars as the older Sunja. Kim was selected from a competitive worldwide search.

The drama chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Epic in scope, intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan, and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The series will be told in three languages— Korean, Japanese, and English.

She’ll continue to be represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.