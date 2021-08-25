You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey Joins Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan In Weinstein Investigation Pic ‘She Said’

Tom Pelphrey Carey Mulligan Zoe Kazan
(L-R) Tom Pelphrey, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Courtesy of Michael Schwartz; Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Pelphrey, coming off his breakout role in the most recent season of Ozarkis set to join the ensemble cast of Universal, Plan B and Annapurna’s She Said, the film retelling of the investigation into sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by Harvey Weinstein. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are on board to portray New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the bombshell sex scandal report, with Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson also on board. Pelphrey will play Twohey’s husband.

Based on Twohey and Kantor’s bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, the film will be directed by Unorthodox director Maria Schrader from a script by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

In 2018, Annapurna Pictures and Plan B optioned rights to She Said under their co-production deal. Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B. Universal’s VP Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Pelphrey is coming off his acclaimed role in Season 3 of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama Ozark, on which he portrayed Wendy’s bipolar brother Ben. He was also recently seen in David Fincher’s Mank and just finished shooting the next season of Amazon’s series Outer Range. He was also recently tapped to star in HBO Max’s Love and Death. 

He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

