‘Our Kind Of People’: Raven Goodwin & Nicole Chanel Williams Join Fox Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Being Mary Jane alumna Raven Goodwin and Nicole Chanel Williams (Boomerang) are set for recurring roles opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morton in the Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Goodwin will play Josephine, Angela’s (DaCosta) old college roommate and close friend. An accepted member of The Bluffs community, easy-going and good-humored, Josephine tries to ease Angela’s entry into the close-knit society.

Williams will portray Taylor. This 17-year-old fun-loving and open girl is Lauren’s (Rhyon Nicole Brown) best friend, who enjoys the disruptive effect Nikki (Alana Bright) has on their tight circle of rich kids.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

Goodwin, best known for her roles on Being Mary Jane and SMILF, was recently cast as the iconic Hattie McDaniel in the independent biopic, Behind The Smile. She recently wrapped the feature film Lola, opposite Nicola Peltz with Bria Vinaite directing. Goodwin also recently starred in Lifetime movie You Brought The Sunshine. Goodwin is repped by Innovative Artists and Anonymous Content.

Williams recently recurred as Dream in season 2 of BET’s Boomerang. She’ll next be seen as Jojo in Showtime’s American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierny, which premieres next month. Williams is repped by Generational Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis and managed by Warren Binder.