‘Ordinary Joe’: Rushi Kota, Jason Burkey & Gabrielle Byndloss Join NBC Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rushi Kota (Never Have I Ever), Jason Burkey (The Resident) and Gabrielle Byndloss (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are set for recurring roles in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Kota will play Sai, adorable, neurotic Chief of Staff helping to run a political campaign.

Burkey will portray Darren. He’s married to Jenny Banks with twin 5-year-old girls, but is unaware of Jenny and Joe’s romantic past.

Byndloss will play Mallory, Eric’s wife who co-runs their artisanal Pizza restaurant and is fivee months pregnant with their first child.

Friend and Lerner executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein for 3 Arts. Adam Davidson directed and executive produced the pilot.

Kota can be seen in the recurring role of Prashant in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Best known for his role as Dr. Vik Roy on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, he will next be seen in the thriller anthology indie film Phobias and currently co-stars in the sci-fi alien comedy Useless Humans on streaming platforms. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Karen Forman Management.

Burkey recently recurred on The Resident. Other previous credits include recurring roles on The Walking Dead and The Oval. He’s repped by Sovereign Talent Agency in Los Angeles, Houghton Talent Agency in Atlanta and Brilliant Talent Management.

Byndloss’ recent credits include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Outsider and Spectrum’s Long Slow Exhale. She’s repped by Atlanta Models & Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management