‘Ordinary Joe’: Christine Adams & Joe Carroll Join NBC Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Black Lightning alumna Christine Adams and Joe Carroll (Pose) are set for recurring roles on Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Adams will play Regina Diaz, supportive wife and mother who is smart, ambitious and can be formidable. She might’ve had a different path before her husband, Bobby Diaz (Adam Rodriguez) became an elected politician.

Watch on Deadline

Carroll will portray Ray. Married to Assistant District Attorney Jenny Banks, Ray’s life changes when Cop Joe reenters Jenny’s orbit.

Friend and Lerner executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein for 3 Arts. Adam Davidson directed and executive produced the pilot.

This is Adams’ first major television role since Black Lightning completed its four-season run on The CW this past Spring. Since then, Adams has appeared in Genius: Aretha Franklin limited series for National Geographic and the Screen Gems horror film The Unholy, opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes. Adams is repped by Innovative Artists and Berwick & Kovacik.

Carroll also is set to recur on Apple’s Five Days At Memorial and will appear on the upcoming season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. His additional credits include Pose, The Politician, FBI and New Amsterdam. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment.