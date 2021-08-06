‘Only Murders In The Building’: Selena Gomez Says It’s “Nice To Be Back On TV” As An Adult – TCA

Selena Gomez is elated to be back on TV nearly a decade since she portrayed Alex Russo in the Disney channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place in 2012. Come August 31, fans will be able to see Gomez playing a character her own age in the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building premiering exclusively on Hulu.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know that’s what I was doing,” Gomez said with a giggle during the streamer’s CTAM presentation Friday. “The level of the sophistication of the material is the reason why I wanted to do this but I don’t know? I was just a kid and I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around the set. Now, I’m just like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can. And it’s just really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as someone my own age which never happens. I’m just very happy to be doing this.”

Part of her excitement comes from collaborating with comedy giants Steve Martin and Martin Short, who she now calls her “two crazy uncles.” The trio portrays strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in their New York City apartment building.

“How they lead a set is so commendable,” she said of the Three Amigos stars. “They are so humble and they are kind, and they are there till the very end. They’ve set such an example for me. They’ve been doing this longer than I’ve been alive. I would be so lucky to have a career that lasted that long. And I think overall I just love the way they talk to people. I love the way that they just come to set and make everybody feel good and that makes me want to be that and do that more. Plus, I’m just so lucky. I just sit down and laugh all day.”