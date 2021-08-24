‘One Last Last Heist’: Sony TV Acquires Rights To Darrin Rose’s Short Film For Series Development

EXCLUSIVE: After acquiring both television and feature rights, Sony Pictures Television has put in development One Last Last Heist, a half-hour comedy based on Darrin Rose’s comedic short film of the same name, with Rose set to write and executive produce. Two-time Emmy winner Mike Royce (Everybody Loves Raymond, One Day at a Time) is on board as showrunner. Rose is penning a potential pilot aimed at cable/streaming outlets.

Created, written and executive produced by Rose, the series, like the short, follows a crew of blue-collar heisters working their way up the criminal version of the corporate ladder, while dealing with personal and romantic dysfunction.

“It’s about how hard it is for small business to get ahead in America, and how that’s particularly true if your small business is armed robbery,” said Rose.

The short film, which Rose wrote, directed, produced and starred in, was nominated for Best Narrative Short at the Tribeca Film Festival. The short played extensively on the festival circuit, winning the Platinum Award for best dark comedy short at the Los Angeles-based Independent Shorts Awards among other honors.

Rose and Royce are executive producing with Jay Froberg and Gavin Levinson for Roar. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Rose, who most recently wrote on Damon Wayans Jr’s CBS sitcom Happy Together, is a veteran in the stand-up world with appearances on CBS’ The Late Late Show and Kevin Hart’s LOL. He also hosted the long-running Comedy Network series Match Game and was a series regular on the CBC sitcom Mr. D. for the show’s entire eight-year run.

Royce also began his career as a stand-up comedian. In addition to writing on Everybody Loves Raymond, he co-created and show-ran the Peabody-winning Men of a Certain Age and co-created and co-showran with Gloria Calderón Kellett One Day at a Time, the re-imagining of the 1975 Norman Lear sitcom that aired for three seasons on Netflix before moving over to Pop TV for a fourth season. He also served as showrunnner on 1600 Penn and Enlisted.

Royce noted, “There are two things I love – armed robbery and people crying – and this series combines them in a really fun way.”