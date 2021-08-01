Tokyo Olympics Full TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything From Gymnastics To U.S.A. Women’s Volleyball – Updated

UPDATED with schedule changes: NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. Deadline is updating this list daily from multiple official sources. See schedule below for full event listings.

NBCU’s Peacock streaming service launched a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 that features extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including Gymnastics, Track and Field and the U.S.’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in Men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage. The streamer’s Team USA Channel launched on Monday, featuring highlights of Team U.S.A. in Tokyo.

When are the Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad are taking place from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony was Friday, July 23. The Closing Ceremony is set for August 8 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics Channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Or viewers can stream the Games at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.com. Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity and YouTube TV.

What is the time difference between the U.S. and Japan?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time and 16 hours ahead of Pacific time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers.

FULL TV & STREAMING SCHEDULE BY DATE

See below for the full day-by-day schedule, with specific events, times and channel information listed by network Listings last updated August 1, 11:25 a.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 (all times Eastern)

Beach Volleyball

5 p.m. — Men’s elimination round — USA (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s elimination round — NBC (live)

9 p.m. – Women: Canada vs. Spain – CNBC (live)

Field Hockey

11:40 p.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — CNBC (live)

Gymnastics

9 p.m. — Women’s vault final — NBC

11 p.m. — Women’s uneven bars final — NBC

Track & Field

7 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters and women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinals — NBC

8 p.m. — Women’s 100-meter hurdles and men’s long jump finals, women’s 1,500 meters and women’s 200 meters qualifying rounds — USA (live)

9:30 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters, women’s 100-meter hurdles and men’s long jump finals, men’s 800 meters and men’s 400 meters semifinals, women’s 200 meters qualifying round — NBC

Water Polo

10:30 p.m. — Men: United States vs. Greece — CNBC (live)

Wrestling

10 p.m. — Greco Roman qualifying rounds and semifinals, women’s freestyle qualifying rounds and semifinals — Olympic Channel (live)

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Sunday on Peacock

Women’s Water Polo USA vs. RUS (ROC) Pool Play

Women’s Beach Volleyball USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs. BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) Pool Play

Women’s Volleyball USA vs. ROC Preliminary Round

Men’s Water Polo USA vs. HUN Pool Play

Women’s Diving 3m Springboard Semifinal

Women’s Tennis Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Rugby Gold Medal Game

Women’s Tennis Singles Gold Medal Match

Baseball USA vs. KOR Game 1

Women’s Basketball USA vs. JPN Group Phase

Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal USA vs. NED

MONDAY, AUGUST 2 (all times Eastern)

Badminton

12 a.m. — Men’s singles semifinals, women’s singles and men’s doubles finals — CNBC (live)

7 a.m. — Men’s singles final — NBCSN (live)

Basketball

12:40 a.m. — Women: United States vs. France — USA (live)

Beach Volleyball

2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s elimination rounds — NBCSN (live)

4 a.m. — Men’s and women’s elimination rounds — USA (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — NBC (live)

Diving

2 a.m. — Men’s springboard qualifying — CNBC (live)

Gymnastics

4 a.m. — Men’s rings, men’s vault and women’s floor exercise finals — Peacock (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s floor exercise final — NBC

Soccer

4 a.m. — Women’s semifinals — USA (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s semifinal — NBC

Track & Field

6 a.m. — Women’s pole vault qualifying round, women’s 200 meters, men’s 400 meters and women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, women’s discus, men’s steeplechase and women’s 5,000 meters finals — Peacock (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s 200 meters, men’s 400 meters and women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s steeplechase and women’s 5,000 meters finals — NBC

8 p.m. — Men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump finals, women’s 400 meters and men’s 200 meters qualifying rounds — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s 400 meters, men’s 200 meters and men’s 1,500 meters qualifying rounds, men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump finals — CNBC (live)

Volleyball

12:05 a.m. – Women: U.S.A vs. Italy – NBC

Water Polo

4 a.m. — Men: Spain vs. Croatia — USA (live)

Weightlifting

2:30 a.m. — Women’s 87kg final — NBCSN (live)

Wrestling

5 a.m. — Greco Roman 60kg and 130kg finals, women’s freestyle 76kg final, Greco Roman 77kg and 97kg semifinals — Olympic Channel (live)

10 p.m. — Greco Roman 67kg and 87kg quarterfinals, Greco Roman 77 kg and 97kg repechages, women’s freestyle 62kg quarterfinals, women’s freestyle 68kg repechages — Olympic Channel (live)

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Monday on Peacock

Women’s Beach Volleyball. CAN (Bansley/Brandie) vs USA (Claes/Sponcil) Rd. of 16

Cycling BMX Freestyle Pool Round 7/31

Men’s Tennis Gold Medal Match GER (Zverev) vs. ROC (Khachanov) 7/31

Men’s Beach Volleyball QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs. USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) 8/1

Women’s Tennis Doubles Gold Medal Match CZE (Krejcikova/Siniakova) vs. SUI (Bencic/Golubic) 8/1

Women’s Diving 3m Springboard Final 8/1

Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match ROC (Vesnina/Karatsev) vs. ROC (Pavlyuchenkova/Rublev) 8/1

Baseball USA vs. JPN 8/1

Gymnastics Event Finals Day 1 8/1

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

NBC

12-5 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8-11:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying

Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live)

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)

Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final

8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

12:05-2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)

USA

2-8 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals

8-9:50 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)

9:50 a.m.-8 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Boxing – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live)

Decathlon (Live)

Heptathlon (Live)

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

12:30-2:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)

CNBC

2-4 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (Live)

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (Live)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (Live)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (Live)

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)

NBCSN

2-4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

4 a.m.-8 p.m.

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

Cycling – Track Finals

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal

Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (Live)

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

5-9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (Live)

Greco-Roman 77kg Final

Greco-Roman 97kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final

Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals

Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live)

Greco-Roman 67kg Final

Greco-Roman 87kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 57kg

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

12:30-2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s First Round (Live)

PEACOCK

4-11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (Live)

Men’s Parallel Bars

Women’s Balance Beam

Men’s Horizontal Bar

Track & Field (Live)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

NBC

12-5 p.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying

8-11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying

Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live)

Women’s Steeplechase Final

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s 200m Final

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live)

Men’s Triple Jump Final (Live)

Men’s Shot Put Final (Live)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (Live)

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)

8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

12:05-2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

USA

2-10 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live)

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (Live)

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (Live)

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying

Cycling – Track Finals

Table Tennis – Team Semifinal

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals and Semifinals

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals (Live)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Heptathlon

Decathlon

CNBC

2-4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (Live)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (Live)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (Live)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal

NBCSN

2 a.m.-8 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live)

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (Live)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals

Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal

Baseball – Semifinal

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (Live)

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

5-9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (Live)

Greco-Roman 67kg Final

Greco-Roman 87kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 62g Final

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live)

Women’s Freestyle 53kg

Women’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 74kg

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

Men’s Freestyle 125kg

12:30-2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Women’s First Round

6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Second Round (Live)

PEACOCK

12:15-2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (Live)

6-11 a.m.

Track & Field (Live)

Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 200m Final

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

NBC

12-5 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

8-11:30 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Diving – Women’s Platform Final

Track & Field

Men’s 400m – Final

Decathlon

Heptathlon

Men’s 1500m – Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)

11:30 p.m.-12:05 a.m. (PT)

Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)

12:05-2 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

USA

2-6 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Final (Live)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

6-10 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Karate – Finals

Boxing – Finals & Semifinals

4- 8 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

8-10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (Live)

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

CNBC

2-3:30 a.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (Live)

12:15 am.-2 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal

NBCSN

2-7 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (Live)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

7-9 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

12-4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Final

Baseball – Semifinal

4:30-8:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (Live)

8:30-11 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-3 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15-9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (Live)

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

7-10 a.m.

Women’s Second Round

6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Third Round (Live)

PEACOCK

6-11 a.m.

Track & Field (Live)

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

NBC

12-1:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

1:45-5 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

8-10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying

Track & Field

Men’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 400m – Final

Men’s 5000m – Final

10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final (Live)

1:05-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

USA

2-6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (Live)

Handball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

Cycling – Track Finals

6-10 a.m.

Field Hockey – Women’s Final (Live)

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

10 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Cycling – Track Finals

2:45 pm.-6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Final & Semifinals

Karate – Finals

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

6-9 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)

9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (Live)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (Live)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

12:30-2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)

CNBC

2-3:30 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

8-11:30 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)

11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Baseball – Bronze Medal (Live)

NBCSN

2-3:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal

3:30-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (Live)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

7-11 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Soccer – Women’s Final

11 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

4:15-8 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Final

8-11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-3 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15-9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wrestling-Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6-11 a.m.

Track & Field (Live)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Final (Live)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

NBC

8-10:15 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)

10:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

1:30-6 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

8-10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live)

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Track & Field

Women’s High Jump – Final

Women’s 10,000m – Final

Men’s Javelin – Final

Men’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 4x400m – Final

Men’s 4x400m-Final

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final (Live)

1:30-2:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)

USA

2-5 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (Live)

Water Polo – Women’s Final (Live)

5-9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (Live)

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Baseball – Final

12:30-6 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

Karate – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing-Finals

6-11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live)

Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (Live)

11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)

CNBC

2-5 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal

Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

12:30-2 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)

Boxing – Finals (Live)

NBCSN

2-5 a.m.

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

5-7:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal

Cycling – Track Final

7:30-10 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final (Live)

10-11:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

3:30-8 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

Basketball – Men’s Final

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

12:30-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

5:45-9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30-9 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6-11 a.m.

Track & Field (Live)

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

NBC

1-6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Women’s Final

7-8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8-10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA

2 a.m.-7 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Final (Live)

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

9-11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final

CNBC

2-3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (Live)

NBCSN

2-3:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final

3:30-6:30 a.m.

Baseball – Final

6:30-8:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

7 a.m.

Closing Ceremony

NEW CHANNELS

Peacock is debuting six new channels offering expansive coverage of the Games.

Tokyo Now

The home of marquee shows such as Tokyo Live, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf at the Olympics and Tokyo Tonight starting July 24

Great Moments

Launching June 23, this channel will air a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics

Meet the Olympians

Providing profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present

Must-See Moments

Featuring the buzziest moments from past Games

Team USA

Highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo

Tokyo Flame

An always-on livestream of the Olympic flame (think Yule log) for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

LIVE SHOWS

All live shows will stream daily on Peacock’s new Tokyo Now channel.

Tokyo Live

Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. 6-11 a.m. ET

Tokyo Gold

A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).

On Her Turf at the Olympics

Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage. 7-7:30 p.m. ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)

Tokyo Tonight

Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games. 7:30 p.m.-midnight ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…

Original programming for Tokyo 2021 includes even more original shows.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Peacock has created a comedic commentary series co-hosted by the titular duo — both Olympics enthusiasts — who will recap the Games’ most impressive displays of athleticism…as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” according to the company.

For Ball and Country

With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line, there is much at stake in Tokyo. For Ball and Country will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent the USA.

Golden

This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner along their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the 2021 Games. The series examines how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic. The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of The SpringHill Company.

The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team

When the U.S. Women’s National Team made a run through the field in Atlanta their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making the game available in full for the first time. The streamer will also debut an hour-long special that reunites 1996 stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.

In addition, Peacock will curate highlights and full event replays by sport to make it easy for fans to stay current on the 7,000 hours of NBC Olympics coverage.