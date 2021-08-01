Tokyo Olympics Full TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything From Gymnastics To U.S.A. Women’s Volleyball – Updated

UPDATED with schedule changes: NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. Deadline is updating this list daily from multiple official sources. See schedule below for full event listings.
NBCU’s Peacock streaming service launched a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 that features extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including Gymnastics, Track and Field and the U.S.’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in Men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage. The streamer’s Team USA Channel launched on Monday, featuring highlights of Team U.S.A. in Tokyo.
Scroll down for full TV schedule and programming details or to search for your favorite events.
When are the Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad are taking place from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony was Friday, July 23. The Closing Ceremony is set for August 8 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.
Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?
NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics Channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Or viewers can stream the Games at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.com. Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity and YouTube TV.
What is the time difference between the U.S. and Japan?
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time and 16 hours ahead of Pacific time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers.
FULL TV & STREAMING SCHEDULE BY DATE
See below for the full day-by-day schedule, with specific events, times and channel information listed by network Listings last updated August 1, 11:25 a.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 (all times Eastern)
Beach Volleyball
5 p.m. — Men’s elimination round — USA (live)
8 p.m. — Women’s elimination round — NBC (live)
9 p.m. – Women: Canada vs. Spain – CNBC (live)
Field Hockey
11:40 p.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — CNBC (live)
Gymnastics
9 p.m. — Women’s vault final — NBC
11 p.m. — Women’s uneven bars final — NBC
Track & Field
7 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters and women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinals — NBC
8 p.m. — Women’s 100-meter hurdles and men’s long jump finals, women’s 1,500 meters and women’s 200 meters qualifying rounds — USA (live)
9:30 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters, women’s 100-meter hurdles and men’s long jump finals, men’s 800 meters and men’s 400 meters semifinals, women’s 200 meters qualifying round — NBC
Water Polo
10:30 p.m. — Men: United States vs. Greece — CNBC (live)
Wrestling
10 p.m. — Greco Roman qualifying rounds and semifinals, women’s freestyle qualifying rounds and semifinals — Olympic Channel (live)
FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Sunday on Peacock
Women’s Water Polo USA vs. RUS (ROC) Pool Play
Women’s Beach Volleyball USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs. BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) Pool Play
Women’s Volleyball USA vs. ROC Preliminary Round
Men’s Water Polo USA vs. HUN Pool Play
Women’s Diving 3m Springboard Semifinal
Women’s Tennis Singles Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Rugby Gold Medal Game
Women’s Tennis Singles Gold Medal Match
Baseball USA vs. KOR Game 1
Women’s Basketball USA vs. JPN Group Phase
Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal USA vs. NED
MONDAY, AUGUST 2 (all times Eastern)
Badminton
12 a.m. — Men’s singles semifinals, women’s singles and men’s doubles finals — CNBC (live)
7 a.m. — Men’s singles final — NBCSN (live)
Basketball
12:40 a.m. — Women: United States vs. France — USA (live)
Beach Volleyball
2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s elimination rounds — NBCSN (live)
4 a.m. — Men’s and women’s elimination rounds — USA (live)
8 p.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — NBC (live)
Diving
2 a.m. — Men’s springboard qualifying — CNBC (live)
Gymnastics
4 a.m. — Men’s rings, men’s vault and women’s floor exercise finals — Peacock (live)
8 p.m. — Women’s floor exercise final — NBC
Soccer
4 a.m. — Women’s semifinals — USA (live)
8 p.m. — Women’s semifinal — NBC
Track & Field
6 a.m. — Women’s pole vault qualifying round, women’s 200 meters, men’s 400 meters and women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, women’s discus, men’s steeplechase and women’s 5,000 meters finals — Peacock (live)
8 p.m. — Women’s 200 meters, men’s 400 meters and women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s steeplechase and women’s 5,000 meters finals — NBC
8 p.m. — Men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump finals, women’s 400 meters and men’s 200 meters qualifying rounds — NBC (live)
8 p.m. — Women’s 400 meters, men’s 200 meters and men’s 1,500 meters qualifying rounds, men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump finals — CNBC (live)
Volleyball
12:05 a.m. – Women: U.S.A vs. Italy – NBC
Water Polo
4 a.m. — Men: Spain vs. Croatia — USA (live)
Weightlifting
2:30 a.m. — Women’s 87kg final — NBCSN (live)
Wrestling
5 a.m. — Greco Roman 60kg and 130kg finals, women’s freestyle 76kg final, Greco Roman 77kg and 97kg semifinals — Olympic Channel (live)
10 p.m. — Greco Roman 67kg and 87kg quarterfinals, Greco Roman 77 kg and 97kg repechages, women’s freestyle 62kg quarterfinals, women’s freestyle 68kg repechages — Olympic Channel (live)
FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Monday on Peacock
Women’s Beach Volleyball. CAN (Bansley/Brandie) vs USA (Claes/Sponcil) Rd. of 16
Cycling BMX Freestyle Pool Round 7/31
Men’s Tennis Gold Medal Match GER (Zverev) vs. ROC (Khachanov) 7/31
Men’s Beach Volleyball QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs. USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) 8/1
Women’s Tennis Doubles Gold Medal Match CZE (Krejcikova/Siniakova) vs. SUI (Bencic/Golubic) 8/1
Women’s Diving 3m Springboard Final 8/1
Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match ROC (Vesnina/Karatsev) vs. ROC (Pavlyuchenkova/Rublev) 8/1
Baseball USA vs. JPN 8/1
Gymnastics Event Finals Day 1 8/1
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3
NBC
12-5 p.m.
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying
Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8-11:30 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying
Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m Final
Women’s 200m Final
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live)
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)
Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final
Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final
8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
12:05-2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)
USA
2-8 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals
8-9:50 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)
9:50 a.m.-8 p.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Boxing – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live)
Decathlon (Live)
Heptathlon (Live)
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
12:30-2:30 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)
CNBC
2-4 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (Live)
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (Live)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (Live)
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (Live)
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)
NBCSN
2-4 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
4 a.m.-8 p.m.
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live)
Cycling – Track Finals
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Swimming – Women’s Marathon (Live)
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
5-9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (Live)
Greco-Roman 77kg Final
Greco-Roman 97kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final
Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals
Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live)
Greco-Roman 67kg Final
Greco-Roman 87kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final
Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 86kg
12:30-2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
Women’s First Round (Live)
PEACOCK
4-11 a.m.
Gymnastics Event Finals (Live)
Men’s Parallel Bars
Women’s Balance Beam
Men’s Horizontal Bar
Track & Field (Live)
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Men’s Pole Vault Final
Men’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m Final
Women’s 200m Final
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4
NBC
12-5 p.m.
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying
8-11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying
Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live)
Women’s Steeplechase Final
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s 200m Final
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 1500m Semifinals
Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live)
Men’s Triple Jump Final (Live)
Men’s Shot Put Final (Live)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (Live)
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)
8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
12:05-2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)
USA
2-10 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live)
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (Live)
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (Live)
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying
Cycling – Track Finals
Table Tennis – Team Semifinal
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Finals and Semifinals
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals (Live)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final
Men’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Heptathlon
Decathlon
CNBC
2-4 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (Live)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals (Live)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (Live)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal
NBCSN
2 a.m.-8 p.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live)
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (Live)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals
Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal
Baseball – Semifinal
Swimming – Men’s Marathon (Live)
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
5-9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (Live)
Greco-Roman 67kg Final
Greco-Roman 87kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 62g Final
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live)
Women’s Freestyle 53kg
Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 74kg
Men’s Freestyle 86kg
Men’s Freestyle 125kg
12:30-2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Women’s First Round
6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
Women’s Second Round (Live)
PEACOCK
12:15-2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (Live)
6-11 a.m.
Track & Field (Live)
Men’s Decathlon High Jump
Women’s 1500m Semifinals
Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s Decathlon 400m
Men’s 200m Final
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
NBC
12-5 p.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Finals
Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
8-11:30 p.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
Diving – Women’s Platform Final
Track & Field
Men’s 400m – Final
Decathlon
Heptathlon
Men’s 1500m – Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)
11:30 p.m.-12:05 a.m. (PT)
Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)
12:05-2 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)
USA
2-6 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Platform Final (Live)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)
6-10 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
Karate – Finals
Boxing – Finals & Semifinals
4- 8 p.m.
Wrestling – Finals
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
8-10 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (Live)
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)
CNBC
2-3:30 a.m.
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)
8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (Live)
12:15 am.-2 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal
NBCSN
2-7 a.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (Live)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
Handball – Men’s Semifinal
7-9 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal
Handball – Men’s Semifinal
12-4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey – Men’s Final
Baseball – Semifinal
4:30-8:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (Live)
8:30-11 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
11 p.m.-2 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-3 a.m.
Wrestling – Competition
5:15-9 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (Live)
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (Live)
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
7-10 a.m.
Women’s Second Round
6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
Women’s Third Round (Live)
PEACOCK
6-11 a.m.
Track & Field (Live)
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1500m Semifinals
Men’s 400m Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s Decathlon 1500m
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
NBC
12-1:45 p.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
1:45-5 p.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
8-10:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying
Track & Field
Men’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 400m – Final
Men’s 5000m – Final
10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Final (Live)
1:05-2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
USA
2-6 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (Live)
Handball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)
Cycling – Track Finals
6-10 a.m.
Field Hockey – Women’s Final (Live)
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)
10 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Cycling – Track Finals
2:45 pm.-6 p.m.
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Final & Semifinals
Karate – Finals
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
6-9 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)
9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (Live)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (Live)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
12:30-2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)
CNBC
2-3:30 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (Live)
8-11:30 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)
11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Baseball – Bronze Medal (Live)
NBCSN
2-3:30 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal
3:30-7 a.m.
Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (Live)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
7-11 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Soccer – Women’s Final
11 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal
Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
4:15-8 p.m.
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Final
8-11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal
11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Soccer – Women’s Final
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-3 a.m.
Wrestling – Competition
5:15-9 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (Live)
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wrestling-Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6-11 a.m.
Track & Field (Live)
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Final (Live)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
NBC
8-10:15 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)
10:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Golf – Women’s Final Round
1:30-6 p.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
8-10:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live)
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Track & Field
Women’s High Jump – Final
Women’s 10,000m – Final
Men’s Javelin – Final
Men’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 4x400m – Final
Men’s 4x400m-Final
Diving – Men’s Platform Final
10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Final (Live)
1:30-2:30 a.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)
USA
2-5 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Diving – Men’s Platform Final (Live)
Water Polo – Women’s Final (Live)
5-9:30 a.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (Live)
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Baseball – Final
12:30-6 p.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Volleyball – Men’s Final
Karate – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing-Finals
6-11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live)
Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (Live)
11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)
CNBC
2-5 a.m.
Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal
Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)
8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final
Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
12:30-2 a.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)
Boxing – Finals (Live)
NBCSN
2-5 a.m.
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
5-7:30 a.m.
Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal
Cycling – Track Final
7:30-10 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final (Live)
10-11:30 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
Golf – Women’s Final Round
3:30-8 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon
Basketball – Men’s Final
8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Volleyball – Men’s Final
12:30-2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
Basketball – Men’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
5:45-9 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (Live)
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30-9 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6-11 a.m.
Track & Field (Live)
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s 10000m Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8
NBC
1-6 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Volleyball – Women’s Final
7-8 p.m.
Tokyo Gold
8-10:30 p.m.
Closing Ceremony
USA
2 a.m.-7 p.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Men’s Final (Live)
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
“End of Olympics” Programming
9-11:30 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Final
CNBC
2-3 a.m.
Boxing – Finals (Live)
NBCSN
2-3:30 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Final
3:30-6:30 a.m.
Baseball – Final
6:30-8:30 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final
GOLF CHANNEL
6 a.m.-12 p.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
7 a.m.
Closing Ceremony
NEW CHANNELS
Peacock is debuting six new channels offering expansive coverage of the Games.
Tokyo Now
The home of marquee shows such as Tokyo Live, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf at the Olympics and Tokyo Tonight starting July 24
Great Moments
Launching June 23, this channel will air a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics
Meet the Olympians
Providing profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present
Must-See Moments
Featuring the buzziest moments from past Games
Team USA
Highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo
Tokyo Flame
An always-on livestream of the Olympic flame (think Yule log) for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games
ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
LIVE SHOWS
All live shows will stream daily on Peacock’s new Tokyo Now channel.
Tokyo Live
Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. 6-11 a.m. ET
Tokyo Gold
A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).
On Her Turf at the Olympics
Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage. 7-7:30 p.m. ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)
Tokyo Tonight
Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games. 7:30 p.m.-midnight ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…
Original programming for Tokyo 2021 includes even more original shows.
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Peacock has created a comedic commentary series co-hosted by the titular duo — both Olympics enthusiasts — who will recap the Games’ most impressive displays of athleticism…as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” according to the company.
For Ball and Country
With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line, there is much at stake in Tokyo. For Ball and Country will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent the USA.
Golden
This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner along their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the 2021 Games. The series examines how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic. The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of The SpringHill Company.
The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team
When the U.S. Women’s National Team made a run through the field in Atlanta their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making the game available in full for the first time. The streamer will also debut an hour-long special that reunites 1996 stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.
In addition, Peacock will curate highlights and full event replays by sport to make it easy for fans to stay current on the 7,000 hours of NBC Olympics coverage.
