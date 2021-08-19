‘Fear Street’s Olivia Scott Welch To Star Opposite George Baron In His Surreal Noir Pic ‘The Blue Rose’

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Scott Welch (Panic, Fear Street) has signed on to star opposite George Baron (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) in The Blue Rose, a surreal genre-bender he wrote and is directing, in his feature debut.

The noir pic is set in the 1950s, following the one-night journey of two rookie detectives as they set out to solve a homicide, only to find themselves in an alternate reality made up of their worst nightmares.

Welch will play Detective Lilly, with Baron portraying Detective Dalton.

Sarena Khan and Andra Gordon are producing under their Athena Pictures banner with Jay Van Hoy of Parts & Labor and Tracie Dalton exec producing. Production on the indie kicks off in Los Angeles later this month.

“We are so thrilled to support George in bringing his wonderfully inventive vision to life — one of those rare gems that defies expectations at every turn,” Athena Pictures’ Andra Gordon and Sarena Khan said in a joint statement. “Olivia Scott Welch perfectly embodies the character of Detective Lilly, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the team.”

Welch recently starred in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, based on the series of YA horror books by R.L. Stine, also starring as Heather Nill in Amazon’s Panic. Additional credits include IFC’s Shithouse and the Netflix series Unbelievable.

Baron is a writer, director and actor who co-produced and starred in the feature Adult Interference, from Stefanie Black and Jacquie Phillips. Additional credits include an adaptation of the musical Spring Awakening, performed at the Stella Adler Theatre, which he conceived and directed.

Welch is represented by Osbrink Talent Agency, UTA, Vault Entertainment & Kopeikin Law. Baron is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Goodman Genow Schenkman.