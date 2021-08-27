‘Old Henry’: Trailer & Release Date For Tim Blake Nelson Venice-Bound Western

EXCLUSIVE: Shout Studios and Hideout Pictures’ Old Henry has been set for a U.S. theatrical release on October 1. This will follow the western’s world premiere as an out of competition official selection title at the Venice Film Festival on September 7. Check out the trailer above.

Billed as an elevated action western, Old Henry is written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli. The film stars Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis, with Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff.



A production of Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures, Old Henry follows Nelson’s mysterious titular character, a farmer who, along with his son (Lewis), takes in an injured man (Haze) with a satchel of cash. When a posse led by their fearless chief Ketchum (Dorff) comes for the money, Henry must decide whom to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent calling his true identity into question.

As Dorff’s Ketchum says in the trailer, “I got this crazy idea there might be more to old Henry than meets the eye… He didn’t hold that pistol like any farmer I’ve ever seen.”

Watch on Deadline

Director, writer, producer Ponciroli most recently helmed music pic Colt Ford: Crank It Up, Live At Wild Adventures. His other directing credits include 2012’s Super Zeroes. Ponciroli also created Billy Ray Cyrus series Still The King. Nelson, who played a gunslinger in the Coen brothers’ The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, next appears in Guillermo del Toro’s crime drama Nightmare Alley from Searchlight Pictures .

The Venice Film Festival runs from September 1-11.