‘Oblivion Song’: Jake Gyllenhaal To Produce & Star In Film Based On Graphic Novels By Robert Kirkman And Lorenzo De Felici

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal is set to produce and star in Oblivion Song, a film based on the acclaimed series of graphic novels by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici.

The series released by Image Comics in 2018 tells the story of Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion—a part of Philadelphia lost a decade ago, along with 300,000 of its citizens.

Jake Gyllenhaal will produce with Riva Marker via his Nine Stories, along with Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst of Skybound Entertainment, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, who optioned film rights to the graphic novels.

“We’re thrilled to partner with New Republic and Skybound on Robert Kirkman’s mind-blowingly captivating series. When faced with a cataclysmic event that permanently alters our lives, what would we choose to save?” said Marker. “Just as Kirkman did with The Walking Dead and Invincible, in Oblivion Song, he’s created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we’re reckoning with globally.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to find such great partners in New Republic and Nine Stories. Both companies have a tremendous reputation for premium storytelling at the highest level, and we can’t wait to see Jake bring this character to life on the big screen,” said Kirkman. “We are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as we are.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nine Stories and Skybound to help bring Robert and Lorenzo’s visionary comic to life,” added Oliver and Fischer. “OBLIVION SONG is a rare combination of spectacle, originality, and masterful, multivolume storytelling, which is basically everything we love in the world.”

Oblivion Song is the first project announced under the first look deal between New Republic and Nine Stories. New Republic has since announced first look deals with Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton’s Dirty Films, Francis Lawrence’s about:blank and Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment.

Gyllenhaal will next be seen in Michael Bay’s Universal pic Ambulance, also produced by New Republic, and in Antoine Fuqua’s Netflix film, The Guilty.

The Oblivion Song deal was negotiated by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman on behalf of Gyllenhaal and Nine Stories.