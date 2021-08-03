Influencer Bromance Pic ‘North Of The 10’ Ramps Up

Rhyan LaMarr and Red Guerrilla Entertainment have kickstarted North of the 10, an international bromantic comedy starring Don Benjamin, Tosin Morohunfola, DeStorm Power, Mykelti Williamson, George Lopez and many more.

LaMarr is directing and producing the film set in 2007 during the rise of social media. It tells the story of five friends struggling to succeed in Chicago’s entertainment industry while one of them pursues an international romance with a wealthy young heiress. Production is underway in Chicago and the United Arab Emirates.

Adam G. Key, Jon Knitter and LaMarr wrote the script for North of the 10. Additional producers on the project include Red Guerilla partners Christopher Jennings, Erika Jacobsen and Andre Burgess, and Jalene Mack. Bishop Eric Garnes is exec producing with Don Benjamin.

Elijah Long, Sonal Vara-Parmaro, and Qais Qandil are heading up the UAE production team.

Samer al-Masri, Wes “Wuz Good” Armstrong, Joumana Mourad, Stephanie Nur, Matt Rife, Terrence J., Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Adam Waheed, Jeremih, Barton Fitzpatrick, Beau “Casper” Smart, LaRoyce Hawkins, Ta’rhonda Jones and Noor Stars round out the cast.

“I’ve watched Adam Sandler, Jon Singleton, Judd Apatow and PT Anderson, create amazing ensemble work for the culture and artistically I wanted to create a bromance that resonated with the times,” said LaMarr. “The world experienced so much darkness over the past 2 years, so I wanted to be a part of the beautiful distraction sometimes film can be, and just simply make folks feel good and bring about laughter for an hour and twenty minutes.”