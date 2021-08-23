Sarah Gadon, Amanda Fix & Robert Carlyle Lead Cast In ‘North Of Normal’, Filming Wraps In Canada

Filming has wrapped in Canada on under-the-radar Canadian feature North Of Normal, we can reveal.

Starring in the Carly Stone-directed drama are Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace), newcomer Amanda Fix, Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting), newcomer River Price-Maenpaa, James D’Arcy (Avengers: Endgame) and Benedict Samuel (Gotham).

Based on her memoir, North Of Normal follows author Cea Sunrise Person’s unconventional childhood in the Canadian wilderness, her complicated relationship with her perpetually pot-smoking teen mom, and her path to a version of normalcy on the runways of Paris.

Kyle Mann (Edge Of Winter) and Jonathan Bronfman (Edge Of Winter) are producing from Alexandra Weir’s script. Weir was previously a creature technical director on movies including The Avengers and Rango. Mann, Bronfman and Stone previously teamed up on 2018 SXSW title The New Romantic.

Supervising producers are Jason Jallet and Andrew Bronfman. Executive producers comprise Gadon, Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman, Noah Segal, Adrian Love, Michael Risley, and Undisputed Pictures’ Patrick Patterson and Joel Reilly. Financing comes from Telefilm Canada, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and Ontario Creates.

Canadian synth-pop duo Electric Youth is scoring the movie. Filming took place in North Bay, Sudbury, and Mattawa, Canada.

True Detective and Dracula Untold actress Gadon told us: “Cea’s memoir was gripping and I knew Carly Stone was the perfect director to bring her story to screen. She pulled together a cast of talented newcomers and it was an honour to work alongside a team of brilliant women.”

Gadon is repped by Creative Drive Artists, CAA, and Management 360.