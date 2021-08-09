Norman Lear Honored By African American Film Critics Association With Legend Award

FILE - Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series "One Day at a Time," poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.. The Golden Globes will bestow the Carol Burnett Award to Lear during the 78th annual awards ceremony next month. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, that Lear will be honored during the Feb. 28 event. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Television pioneer Norman Lear will be honored with the Legend Award by the African American Film Critics Association as part of its Special Achievement Honoree class during its annual TV Honors celebration.

The group celebrates Lear’s diverse and inclusive legacy which includes a vast library of TV hits spanning decades: Maude, All in the Family, One Day at a Time, Good Times, The Jeffersons, and Sanford and Son.

“As I reflect on the past 99 years of life, I think of all of the those who are responsible for helping me make it this far,” Lear said in a statement. “From the Tuskegee Airmen who flew by my side in WWII to the brilliant actors, writers, producers, and creators who made me laugh in places I didn’t know existed throughout my career.

“I’ve said it many times before – laughter adds time to your life. And being fortunate enough to spend time with the likes of Kenya Barris, Dave Chappelle, Laverne Cox, Ava DuVernay, Jamie Foxx, Redd Foxx, Marla Gibbs, Sherman Hemsley, Richard Pryor, Shonda Rhimes, George Wallace, Kerry Washington, and fellow honoree Wanda Sykes – just to name a few – I anticipate living another 99 years. I thank AAFCA for this great honor. I couldn’t be prouder to be in the company of such incredible talent,” he added.

The annual celebration will now be held virtually on Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. PT.