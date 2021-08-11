Nonso Anozie Inks With WME Amid ‘Sweet Tooth’ Success

EXCLUSIVE: Nonso Anozie, one of the stars of Netflix’s hit fantasy series Sweet Tooth, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Anozie plays Tommy Jepperd on the streamer’s drama, based on the DC comic books by Jeff Lemire. The series pulled in 60 million viewers in its first four weeks after its June 4 launch and has been renewed for a second season. Jim Mickle is showrunner, writer, director and executive producer of the series, which is also EP’d by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

The London-born Anozie’s previous TV credits include another fantasy hit: playing Xaro Xhoan Daxos on HBO’s Game of Thrones. He also played Renfield opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers on NBC’s Dracula. On the film side, his credits include Stephen Soderbergh’s The Laundromat, Artemis Fowl, Guava Island alongside Donald Glover, Ender’s Game and Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella among others.

An accomplished stage actor, he has played the lead in King Lear and Othello, with the latter in 2004 earning him the Ian Charleson Award, given for the best stage performances in the UK by actors under 30.

Anozie continues to be repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Garricks, and Hansen, Jacobson.